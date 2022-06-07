TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing high clouds late, turning breezy in the afternoon. Highs 75-80 inland and low 70s at the coast. South winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Dry in the evening with increasing clouds. A chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly after midnight and near dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mostly during morning. Some breaks of sun later in the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Chance for showers/thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid-70s.