WEATHER NOW: Warm and Humid This Week

Expect a warm and muggy Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. It will be a great day for heading to the beach, pool or out on the water. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

The south coast and beaches may reach the low 80s by late morning. An afternoon sea breeze likely brings temperatures back to around 80 or the low 70s by the mid to late afternoon.

It will be a great Wednesday evening for fireworks!

The weather for the 4th looks great, albeit warm and muggy. Pool, beach, BBQs and parades go off without a hitch. Make sure to hydrate as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s inland and near 80 at the coast. Winds are light from the south-southwest 5-10mph.

It will get even more humid by Friday night and Saturday. The humidity on Saturday may also help fuel some periodic thunderstorms.

Have a great week! -Pete Mangione and Michelle Muscatello