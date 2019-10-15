Weather Now: Dry and Sunny Today, Stormy Wednesday Night

Today is the pick of the week. We’ll see tons of sun, low humidity, light winds and seasonable temperatures. Highs in the low 60s this afternoon will be a bit cooler than the last few days. Northwest winds will turn to the southwest in the afternoon and stay between 5-10mph.

We’ll hang on to clear skies tonight, with chilly overnight lows. Expect temperatures to drop to the 38-45 by dawn.

Most of Wednesday remains dry, too, with increasing clouds with showers holding off until around or even after the evening commute.

Rain and wind will intensify late Wednesday evening and night as a coastal storm moves through.

Expect downpours and an embedded thunderstorm will lead to localized street flooding, especially where leaves are clogging storm drains.

Widespread rain will taper off before dawn on Thursday, but showers will continue to wrap around the storm on Thursday. In addition gusty winds 35-45mph will be possible through Thursday, too.

Here’s a look at what to expect: