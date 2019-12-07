Weather Alert: Watch for Icy Spots Before Dawn, Rainy Today

Showers have started to move in early this morning, and while most spots are well above freezing, some pockets of cold air (and cold pavement temperatures) have allowed for areas of black ice. This is mainly an issue in far northern and western RI, as well as interior CT and parts of MA. Please be cautious traveling before dawn.

Temperatures are on the rise, though, and any icy spots will give way to just damp roads through the morning as showers, drizzle and fog continue to fall. It turns into a very mild day, with mid-50s expected by afternoon.

We do expect the showers to become more widespread late this morning, continuing through the day and night. Some of that rain could become heavy this afternoon into tonight. Some localized street flooding is possible, especially when you consider the melting snow along with the rainfall.

Winds will also increase this afternoon and evening. Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible; they will potentially a bit stronger along the south coast.

TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY SNOW?

Showers drizzle and fog continue on Tuesday, with very mild air (near 60 in the early afternoon. As a cold front finally tries to move out of our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, cold air will return and any rain showers are expected to mix with and change to snow. Some accumulating snow is possible early Wednesday. While amounts look small, it could be enough to impact the Wednesday morning commute. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Michelle Muscatello