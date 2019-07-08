Weather Now: Morning Clouds to Sun

Another pleasant day is ahead today with seasonable high temperatures and low humidity.

Some clouds will move through this morning as a wave of low pressure passes to our south, but rain looks to stay off-shore. Skies turn sunny in the afternoon for a beautiful finish to the day.

Temperatures stay in the 70s this morning. With increasing sun this afternoon, inland areas see highs in the low 80s. A light sea breeze will hold temperatures to the upper 70s at the coast.

It stays comfortable for sleeping tonight. Under clear skies, late night lows will once again fall to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures and the humidity will be on the rise mid-week. By Wednesday highs will near 90, with mostly sunny skies and a muggy feel.