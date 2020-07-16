Weather Now: Dry and Pleasant Today and Tonight

TODAY: Nice! Dry and comfortable with low humidity. Partly to mostly sunny… highs in the upper 70s inland, low to mid 70s at the coast. East to southeast winds 5-12 mph

TONIGHT: Dry and comfortable… increasing clouds with lows in the low 60s. South winds 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning more humid with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm, mainly late day and evening…. highs mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph late day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance for a few showers or thunderstorms… warmer and more humid with patchy fog… Lows near 70.