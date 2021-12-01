Weather Now: Dry and Not as Chilly for the First Day of December

TODAY: Dry and not as chilly with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in Mid 40s by 2pm. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, light showers after midnight and especially by dawn Thursday. Lows in the mid 30s early and then rising after midnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, mostly in the morning and then again in the evening/night. Milder and breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny, blustery and noticeably cooler… Temperatures in the mid 40s but falling rapidly later in the day and evening. Northwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph. Wind chills Friday night 15° to 20° at times