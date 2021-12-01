Weather Now: Dry and Not as Chilly for the First Day of December

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Dry and not as chilly with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in Mid 40s by 2pm. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, light showers after midnight and especially by dawn Thursday. Lows in the mid 30s early and then rising after midnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, mostly in the morning and then again in the evening/night. Milder and breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny, blustery and noticeably cooler… Temperatures in the mid 40s but falling rapidly later in the day and evening. Northwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35 mph. Wind chills Friday night 15° to 20° at times

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/26/2021: David Medeiros

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com