Weather Now: Dry and Much Milder Today

TODAY: Nice! After a chilly start, it will be milder, dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds 5-10 mph. Sunset at 4:49 PM

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, chilly and dry… lows in the mid 20s by dawn.

FRIDAY: Fading sun, but staying dry. High 40-45

SATURDAY: A dry start in the morning with rain developing by mid-late afternoon. Rain turns steadier and heavier in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain, falling heavy at times, mainly early. Windy with near steady temperatures 40-45.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but drier with just a spot shower passing through. Highs near 40. Blustery