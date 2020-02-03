1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Dry and Mild Today, Unsettled Stretch Begins Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Early morning clouds, otherwise turning mostly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs 45 to near 50. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Dry skies with increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few light rain showers during the day. Highs in the mid 40s

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, mostly in the morning… drier in the late afternoon and evening. cool… highs near 43. Another round of precipitation arrives late at night—with a mixture of wet snow/sleet and freezing rain.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com