Weather Now: Dry and Mild Today, Unsettled Stretch Begins Tuesday

TODAY: Early morning clouds, otherwise turning mostly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs 45 to near 50. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Dry skies with increasing clouds. Lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few light rain showers during the day. Highs in the mid 40s

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, mostly in the morning… drier in the late afternoon and evening. cool… highs near 43. Another round of precipitation arrives late at night—with a mixture of wet snow/sleet and freezing rain.





