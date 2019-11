TODAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry with increasing clouds late day and evening. Highs 50-55. South winds 5-10mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers or sprinkles after midnight. Temperatures in the low 40s early and then rising into the low 50s by dawn.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs in the low 60s. South-southwest winds 5-15mph.