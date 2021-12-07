Weather Now: Dry and Cool Today; Light Snow/Mix Wednesday

TODAY: Dry, partly sunny and much cooler…. Highs 40-45. Wind west 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold and dry… lows 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with dry for the morning commute. Light snow/rain mix develops late morning and changes to light snow for most in the afternoon.

Light snow will continue in the evening before tapering off overnight.

Any accumulations look minor, a coating to 1″, mostly on the grass and car-tops. Chilly highs in the mid to upper 30s.