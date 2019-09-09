Weather Now: Dry and Cool Start to the Week

Breaking News
Another dry and pleasant September day is on the way, with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs climb to the low and mid-70s, which is a few degrees below normal. Winds stay light with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies this evening and tonight will allow for another cool and comfortable night for sleeping. Expect lows by dawn to once again fall to the mid 50s.

Storm-free weather continues on Tuesday, with similar afternoon highs. Temperatures warm-up on Wednesday with highs near 80. Our next chance of showers will be on Wednesday night/Thursday morning with the passage of a cold front.

