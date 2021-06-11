Weather Now: Dry and Comfortable for *Most* of the Weekend

Good morning. It’s a crisp and cool start to the day with low humidity and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. What a difference from a few days ago! We’ll hold on to the pleasant conditions throughout the day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s inland. That’s a bit cooler than normal.

Southeast winds will keep our shoreline a little cooler than inland areas with highs in the upper 60s at the beaches.

Look for increasing clouds but dry skies through the evening and much of the night. By dawn tomorrow morning a batch of showers will be pushing into southern New England. Late night lows cool to the mid to upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday Morning Showers, Dry and Warmer Sunday

The weekend begins with cloudy skies and a passing shower or two Saturday morning. These showers look light and spotty, so only minor impacts expected. Clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon and evening, but it will be another cool day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. Warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies are expected with inland highs near 80 and coastal temperatures in the low 70s.