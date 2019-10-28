Weather Now: Lots of Clouds Next Few Days

Live Now
TODAY Some patchy drizzle possible in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few sprinkles possible at times. North winds turning east-northeast 5-15mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and a bit cooler, with pockets of mist and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry day. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Light showers possible at night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers, milder…highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Partly sunny with the chance of showers. Right now, it looks breezy, mild and damp for trick-or-treating with scattered showers. Highs 60-65 with temperatures staying near 60 during the evening. SW 10-15mph with gusts to 30mph

