Weather Now: Showers Next Few Days

Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Today was an improvement on yesterday’s weather–at least for getting outdoors. While skies were mostly cloudy, we did get a few breaks of sun at times.

Expect low clouds and patchy fog to return tonight, along with a spotty shower. Thursday is humid, but it isn’t a “washout”, however there is the chance for a hit or miss shower/downpour/t’storm popping up in a few spots.

Showers turn widespread Thursday night as an area of low pressure passes overhead. There’s the risk for embedded downpours and thunderstorms along. NOAA has interior parts of southern New England under a “slight risk” for excessive rain.

Courtesy NOAA

Showers taper off by Friday late afternoon, setting the stage for a warm, breezy and storm-free weekend. Thanks for logging in

-Meteorologist Tony Petrarca and Michele Muscatello

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

