TODAY: Drier with a mostly cloudy start and then partly sunny. Highs 55-60. A gusty breeze by afternoon with west-northwest winds 10-20 mph…. gusts to 25 mph

ON THE BAY: As winds increase, a Small Craft Advisory has been issued from 2PM today through 12AM Thursday. Winds gusting to 25 kts with waves 1-2 feet.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Cooling to the 40s in the evening and then late night lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10-20mph.

THURSDAY: A chilly start at dawn. Times of clouds and sun, windy and chilly... highs in the low to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph