We’ll see a lull in the rainfall for much of the day today before another round of rain begins this evening and tonight. Overnight showers and drizzle will taper off through the AM commute. It stays mostly cloudy today with a few sprinkles possible. Temperatures stay unseasonably mild for early January, with highs reaching in the low 50s before cooling back into the 40s by late day and evening.

Rain moves in again after 4PM as west winds turn northeast at 5-15 mph.

Periods of rain, drizzle and fog continue tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 40s.

By Thursday morning, temperatures across central MA (and possibly northwest RI) will cool to the 30s. Rain will be tapering off, but lingering pockets of drizzle and mist will continue. There is a risk for some freezing drizzle, especially into Worcester County. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central MA on Thursday. If you’re traveling north tomorrow, be prepared for potentially icy conditions.



In southern New England, temperatures remain well above freezing, with cloudy skies and lingering sprinkles and drizzle.