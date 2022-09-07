TODAY: Lots of clouds, with a light shower or drizzle in the early morning. Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and dry. Patchy fog after midnight, lows in the upper 50s

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant and dry… mid to upper 70s

FRIDAY: Sunshine, seasonably warm and dry… near 80