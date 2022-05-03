TODAY: Cool with morning clouds, sprinkles, and fog giving way to drier conditions by afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds turning east at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and dry in the evening. Rain showers return by dawn. Lows in the upper 40s

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with off and on rain and drizzle through the morning and afternoon. Drying out and clearing in the evening and night. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds turning north at 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Nice! Breezy, dry and much milder… highs near 70°