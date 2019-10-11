Weather Now: Off/On Showers, Gusty Winds Again Today

We’re still under the grips of the pesky ocean storm, which will linger in the waters to our southeast for another day. We’re right on the edge of the impacts, so expect showers and drizzle off and on during the day along with gusty northeasterly winds.

The threat for damaging winds has diminished, but we’ll still see gusts 35-45 mph at times, especially along the coast. The highest winds will be on the Cape and Islands, where a “Wind Advisory” remains in effect until 6pm.

COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND

The weekend has improving weather with mainly dry conditions. For our big festivals like the Scituate Arts Festival, Woonsocket Autumnfest and the Federal Hill parade (in central and northern RI), it looks dry.

Here’s more details: Our coastal storm gradually moves away on Saturday. Clouds linger, with a few light showers or drizzle possible in the early morning, especially in eastern MA. The afternoon looks dry and by late day/evening we’ll start to see some breaks in the clouds.

SUNDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, dry and warmer… Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of a few showers, mainly at the coast…. lows in the 50s

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Early morning clouds and a slight chance of a shower, then skies becoming partly sunny and mild with afternoon highs 65-70.