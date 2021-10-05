Weather Now: Dreary and Cool Today; Warmer and Brighter Starting Tomorrow

TODAY: A damp and chilly start with lingering light showers and drizzle during the morning. Drier this afternoon, but remaining cloudy and cool. Some partial clearing is possible by this evening. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. North-northeast winds 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Some patchy fog forming late night and towards dawn. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. North winds 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog at dawn, becoming mostly sunny, warmer and dry… High around 70