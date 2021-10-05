Weather Now: Dreary and Cool Today; Warmer and Brighter Starting Tomorrow

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A damp and chilly start with lingering light showers and drizzle during the morning. Drier this afternoon, but remaining cloudy and cool. Some partial clearing is possible by this evening. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. North-northeast winds 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Some patchy fog forming late night and towards dawn. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. North winds 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog at dawn, becoming mostly sunny, warmer and dry… High around 70

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Normand Beauregard

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com