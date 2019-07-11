Weather Now: Partly Sunny and Humid Today, Stormy Tonight

The muggy air is back today and boy is it noticeable. The air temperatures are actually running a few degrees cooler than Wednesday, but with the humidity, it “feels” just as hot.

Other than an isolated early afternoon shower in northern RI, most areas remain storm-free into the evening. By tonight–mainly after 10 PM– shower and thunderstorms move in along and ahead of a warm front. Those storms could be locally strong, with downpours and gusty winds.

The threat of stormy weather persists into early Friday morning, before tapering off for a time during the middle of the day. It’s going to feel oppressively humid on Friday afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. The heat index will soar to the low 90s.

And while much of Friday afternoon is dry, we do have the potential for another round of showers and thunderstorms later Friday afternoon and evening (between 3PM and 8PM ) ahead of a cold front.

That front moves off-shore Friday evening bringing dry (but hot) weather for the weekend.