Weather Now: Day 3 of Highs 90°+

Another hot and humid day is underway, with temperatures soaring about 90F again this afternoon in many inland areas. When you combine those hot temperatures with the high humidity, the heat index (feel like temperatures) will be between 95-100.

That high heat index has us under a “Heat Advisory” again this afternoon and evening. Use caution in the heat by:

Staying hydrated

Wearing loose fitting, light weight clothing

Limiting strenuous activity

Checking on elderly neighbors, relatives

Making sure pets have fresh water and a cool place to rest out of the sun

We’ll be keeping an eye on radar again this aftenroon for a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Most of the activity will be to our north or west today.

An approaching cold front will approach late Wednesday into Wednesday night, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of it, we’ll see another hot and humid day before some slightly more comfortable conditions return for Thursday and Friday.