Weather Now: Damp Start, Cooler and Partly Sunny This Afternoon

TODAY: A cloudy start with early morning rain showers, possibly mixing with wet snow north and west of Providence. The precipitation will end by late morning (8-10AM) and skies turning partly sunny by afternoon. Cooler with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A chilly night. Partly cloudy early and then turning cloudy with a few sprinkles or flurries by dawn. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: A few light rain or snow showers before sunrise, otherwise a dry day with skies becoming partly sunny. Cool, afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

