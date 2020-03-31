Weather Now: Damp Start, But Turning Partly Sunny This Afternoon

Live Now
TODAY: Overcast with a few sprinkles and flurries early this morning… then drier with clouds slowly giving way to partial sun in the afternoon. Chilly with highs only in the low to mid 40s. NNE 5-12 mph

TONIGHT: Chilly and dry…. mostly clear skies early but clouds increasing towards dawn. Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Dry and cool with intervals of clouds and some sun… cool. High 45-50°

THURSDAY: A dry start but chilly rain showers/drizzle develop by afternoon and continue throughout the evening and night. High near 50°

