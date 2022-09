TODAY: Noticeably cooler with a “Fall Feel”… Abundant sunshine, low humidity and breezy winds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Very cool, clear and dry with a definite feel of Autumn later at night…lows 42-48 by dawn.

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry. A very cool start at dawn (40s to near 50), highs in the low to mid-70s by afternoon. NW 5-10 mph