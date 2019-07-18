Weather Now: Cooler with Showers Today, “Excessive Heat Watch” this Weekend

AN “EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for Saturday. A combination of high humidity and temperatures between 95-100° will create a heat index up to 107°. Use precautions to stay safe in the hot weather this weekend.

TODAY: Cooler with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Damp with areas of fog and mist… lows 65-70.

FRIDAY: Early clouds, fog giving way to partial sun. Hot and humid . Highs around 90. Heat index in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Very hot and humid with hazy sun. Highs in the mid to upper 90s inland. Heat index: 105-110.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with patchy morning fog giving way to hazy sun. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index 105-110.





