TODAY: Lots of clouds with the chance for showers, mainly after 9AM. Scattered showers in the afternoon, but a break late day/early evening. It’ll be cooler with highs around 60. Winds from the southwest and south 5-15mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers likely, some with heavy rain and an isolated t’storm possible. Near steady temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A chance of morning showers, otherwise clearing and cool… near 60