Good morning. It’s another day of sunny skies. But with cooler, more seasonable December temperatures. Highs reach the low to mid 40s with a bit of a breezy north wind in the afternoon.

It stays dry and cool this evening and tonight with clear skies giving way to some increasing clouds day dawn. Lows dip to the upper 20s to near 30.

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly, A Few Sprinkles/Flurries, Light Mix Sunday Night

The weekend will feature extra clouds as a persistent northeast-to-east wind will bring Atlantic moisture into our area in the form of occasional sprinkles and flurries, mainly in southeastern MA. Overall no issues are expected through Sunday afternoon. However, by later Sunday night (after 7PM) into early Monday morning there is a potential for some light snow and rain.

At this point, any accumulation looks very minor, and mostly on grass and car tops, but this is something that will need to be watched for any possible impacts to the Monday morning commute.