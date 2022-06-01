Good morning. Today marks the first day of meteorological summer, but it will feel a lot more like spring.

Mostly cloudy skies are likely through the day with a few showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the 60s with light east winds turning south at 5-10 mph.

ON THE BAY: Far from a “washout”, but there will be the chance of a passing shower or two. Winds will be light at 5-10 kts with the seas around 1-2 feet.

Rain becomes more likely in the evening and early tonight, with the risk of embedded downpours and a rumble of thunder.

Most of the precipitation tapers off before the sun comes up on Thursday, with a dry and more seasonable day expected. Another round of rain is possible Thursday night into Friday.