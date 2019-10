TODAY: Patchy fog at dawn, then turning cloudy. Cooler with scattered showers/drizzle likely by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 60s Widespread rain and drizzle Tuesday night.

TONIGHT: Showers, some briefly heavy…. milder with temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending by 9AM, with clouds clearing for a mostly sunny and dry afternoon. Milder, highs in the mid-upper 60s.