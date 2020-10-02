Weather Now: Cooler, Passing Shower this Afternoon

Good morning. It’s going to be a cooler day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see dry skies most if not all of the morning, but by mid-day into the late afternoon (12-4PM) a few spotty showers are possible. These will be light, with many spots staying dry and those who do see some raindrops, expect less than 0.10″ of rain. Skies will already be clearing by late day/early evening. Highs will be between 65-70… nearly 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds today will be from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Skies will clear and temperatures will be noticeably cooler this evening and tonight. Look for lows to drop to the 40s by dawn–low 40s in rural areas, and upper 40s in urban areas.

THIS WEEKEND: Pleasant Autumn Days

SATURDAY: A pleasant fall day. A cool start at dawn with temperatures in the upper 40s at dawn and then seasonable in the afternoon with highs 65-70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chilly and dry with lows in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Dry and slightly cooler, in the mid 60s in the afternoon. A sunny start but increasing clouds are likely be afternoon and evening. Another chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

