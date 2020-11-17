Weather Now: Cooler, Partly Sunny Today

TODAY: Noticeably cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There’s the slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry in the late day/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start and then clearing, much cooler…. lows 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy and cold. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s, wind chills in the 20s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.