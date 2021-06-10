Weather Now: Cooler, Less Humid Stretch Begins

TODAY: Mostly clear at dawn for the partial solar eclipse (5:10-6:30AM). Watch the solar eclipse live here:

Very comfortable. Less humid and not as hot with partly to mostly sunny skies today…highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds turning east at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Much cooler, dry and mostly clear…. . Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Looks dry and cooler. Highs around 72.

FRI NIGHT: Evening through 11pm looks dry. A chance of showers late at night after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

