TODAY: Mainly cloudy…dry during the morning. Scattered light showers by late afternoon/evening. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with off and on showers… lows in the upper 40s. Northwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers end before dawn, then partly sunny. Highs around 60. Turning breezy by afternoon with west-northwest winds 10-20 mph.