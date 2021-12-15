Weather Now: Cooler, Increasing Clouds, Eve/Night Showers

Good morning. It’s feeling more December-ish this morning with temperatures mostly in the 20s for the commute.

The day begins with mostly sunny skies, but look for clouds to thicken and lower through the day. Highs will be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 40s. It stays dry until the evening with light northeast winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph.

An approaching warm front will bring scattered showers through the evening and night. Most of the rain will be light with less than 1/4″ expected.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and low 40s but gradually rise through the night.

Behind the warm front, temperatures will soar to near record highs on Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s with clouds and some peeks of sun. Southwest winds will gust 25-35 mph.

The record high for 12/16 is 62F from 1971.

We’ll have another mild day on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Unsettled weather returns for Saturday with a chilly rain that may mix with wet snow and sleet well inland on Saturday night.

