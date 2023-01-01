Happy New Year! It’s nice to start the new year on a quiet note. That quiet weather will continue through tonight and Monday.
Tonight, expect a blend of clouds and stars with cooler temperatures. Lows will be between 30 and 35.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Expect a mild start on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. By noon, temps will be approaching 50°.
We’ll keep the mainly sunny skies through the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s…not too shabby for late December!
We’re going to keep the 50s through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning Saturday afternoon.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App
Monday looks great! We’ll start the day with sunny and cool weather.
The average high for this time of year is about 40. Temperatures will be quite mild, once again, on Monday afternoon.
Expect sunny skies and dry weather through Monday afternoon.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App