Happy New Year! It’s nice to start the new year on a quiet note. That quiet weather will continue through tonight and Monday.

Tonight, expect a blend of clouds and stars with cooler temperatures. Lows will be between 30 and 35.

Monday looks great! We’ll start the day with sunny and cool weather.

The average high for this time of year is about 40. Temperatures will be quite mild, once again, on Monday afternoon.

Expect sunny skies and dry weather through Monday afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo