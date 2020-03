TODAY: Cooler but dry…. A sunny start will give way to late day and evening clouds Highs near 42. Northeast winds turning southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy and staying dry most of the night. A chance of showers after 5AM… lows in the upper 20s early in the night, but rising to the low to mid 30s by dawn.

TUESDAY (ST PATRICK’S DAY): Mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the morning and into the afternoon. It’ll be a bit milder with highs around 50.