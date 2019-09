TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler… Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds from the east 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start and then increasing clouds… lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then turning partly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs 75-80. There’s the chance for showers and t’storms in the afternoon/evening.