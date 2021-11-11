Weather Now: Cooler, Dry for Veterans Day; Showers and Wind Friday

TODAY (VETERANS DAY): Dry and cooler with a mix of sun and high clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light southeast winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cold. A few showers after midnight. Temperatures in the 40s early in the night and then rising to the 50s by dawn Friday

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers and gusty winds. A period of widespread rain with embedded heavier downpours is likely in the afternoon, along with an isolated thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of 1/2″ to 1.5″ likely with isolated higher totals possible. Highs 60-65. South winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph. “Gale Warning” likely for bay and coastal waters

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain ending by 9pm, then clearing after midnight. Temperatures in the 50s

THIS WEEKEND: Turning Cooler, Showers Saturday Night

SATURDAY: Breezy and partly cloudy. Still mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Dry during daylight hours, chance of a few rain showers in the evening and night.

SUNDAY: Much cooler, partly sunny, blustery. Highs in the low to mid 50s.