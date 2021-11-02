Weather Now: Cooler, Cloudier, Light Showers Late Day/Evening

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Slight chance (30%) of a few light showers or sprinkles by late afternoon/evening, mainly south of Providence. West winds 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Beach & Bay // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Light showers possible in the evening, and then clearing overnight. Cold and frosty by dawn with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very cool and dry with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: A cold frosty start in the morning, temperatures around 30°-35° at dawn. Sunshine giving way to increasing late day clouds. Highs around 52.