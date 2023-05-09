Good morning! We had three straight days in the 70s, and today we’ll likely end that streak as we’ll get some cooler temperatures today. It’ll still be very nice, however.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

We’re going to be on the northern fringe of a frontal system today. This morning and maybe into the afternoon, we’ll see some extra clouds.

A lot of those extra clouds should be getting out of here for the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid 60s inland, cooler at the coast. Northeast and southeast winds will keep things a little cooler today.

Tonight is going to be a rather chilly night. Lows will be around 40, but the usual cool spots could be down into the 30s late in the night.

Wednesday will feature tons of sun and more of a southwesterly wind. As a result, we’ll be a little warmer.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will be around 70…low 60s at the coast.

WEATHER ALMANAC

46 years ago today, we had a foot of snow in some parts of Rhode Island. Can you imagine that? In May? Yup…on the Monday after Mother’s Day in 1977, 12″ of snow fell in Foster and 7″ in the Providence area.

This Mother’s Day won’t be as dramatic. We’re expecting sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s, but a nor’easter may impact us on the Monday after Mother’s Day — it looks like rain for us this time. 🙂

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo