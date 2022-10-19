Good morning. Colder air moved in overnight, with temperatures running 20-25 degrees cooler this morning compared to yesterday. That puts our morning lows in the 30s in many locations.

It will stay a bit cooler than normal throughout the day, but we’ll see abundant sunshine. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Breezy winds will add to the chilly feel with southwest gusts up to 20-25 mph.

ON THE BAY: Light winds early increase through the day. Wind gusts to 20 kts this afternoon will kick up the wave heights to 2-3 feet. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Sound.

It’s going to be another chilly evening and night with mostly clear skies early and then turning partly cloudy late. Lows will once again dip to the 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow is a lot like today. Skies stay dry and mostly sunny, with cooler than normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be another breezy day, with southwest gusts 20-30mph. Temperatures begin to moderate on Friday, with afternoon highs climbing back into the low 60s.