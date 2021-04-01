Weather Now: Cooler, Blustery, Occasional Showers Today

Weather Now

TODAY: Cloudy and damp and blustery with showers lingering both in the morning and, at times, during the afternoon. It’s a mild start, in the 50s before dawn this morning, but temperatures will drop into the 40s in the afternoon. Winds WNW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 in the morning

TONIGHT: Partly clearing, dry and much colder. Lows near 30 by dawn

FRIDAY: Unseasonably chilly. Dry with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs only in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy dry and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s

EASTER WEEKEND: Mainly Dry, Cool

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry…. highs in the lower 50s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, cool, dry. Lows near 34 by sunrise Easter Sunday

SUNDAY (EASTER): Early morning clouds, then partly sunny, dry and cool in the afternoon… Afternoon highs mid 50s

