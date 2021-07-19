Weather Now: Cooler, A Few Showers Today; Warmer and Brighter Tuesday

Good morning. We’re kicking off the work week with the same old weather pattern we’ve been stuck in this month. We’ll see lots of clouds, cooler temperatures and a few passing showers. Despite the risk of occasional rain, the day as a whole isn’t a washout. In addition to dry skies at times, we’ll catch a few peeks of sun, especially later in the day. Highs will be below normal, only climbing to between 70-75 with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Not the best of beach days, but not a “washout”. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible. It’s muggy and cool-ish with highs in the low 70s.

Any evening showers diminish with clearing skies tonight. It stays muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We’re back to brighter skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Look for highs to reach the mid to upper 80s inland and low 80s at the coast. The day looks dry, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning for Tuesday night and Wednesday.