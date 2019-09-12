Weather Now: Cool with Showers Today

Live Now /
TODAY: Much cooler with lots of clouds and scattered showers through the morning and afternoon…. drying out by evening. Highs 65-69…. cooling into the upper 50s by evening. North-northeast winds 10-20mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, chilly and dry… lows 47-52.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, breezy and dry... highs near 70.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the mid 70s inland, near 70 at the coast. The daylight hours stay dry. A small chance of an isolated shower after 8 pm.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible…. lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Early clouds and then mostly sunny, warmer and dry…. low 80s.

