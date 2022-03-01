Good Morning and welcome to March!



It’s the first day of “Meteorological Spring”, though it feels very much like winter this morning. After a frigid start, it won’t be quite as cold as yesterday, but the trade-off is it won’t be as sunny. Afternoon temperatures will push to near 40 with skies turning mostly cloudy.

In addition to the increasing clouds, winds will be increasing. South winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

That’s enough to prompt a “Small Craft Advisory” for Narragansett Bay from 1PM this afternoon through 10PM this evening.

We have some showers in the forecast early tonight and again on Wednesday night as a pair of clipper systems pass through New England.

The first will bring scattered rain showers into our area after 8PM this evening, with the showers ending early in the night.

Less than 1/4″ of rain is expected. Early on in the night temperatures will hold in the low 40s but with clearing skies after 2AM, temperatures will start to fall back into the 30s.

Skies will be dry and partly sunny on Wednesday, with a nice early spring day expected. Highs will be slightly warmer than normal in the mid 40s. Late Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning our second clipper system sneaks through. This one could bring some light rain AND snow to the area, with dry skies back to most of the area by 8AM.