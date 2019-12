TODAY: Watch for icy patches at dawn. Mostly cloudy, with a quick sprinkle or flurry…. mainly dry and cool. Highs 38-42. West winds 5-10mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy start and then turning partly cloudy. Chilly and dry… lows 27-32.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry… a nice day, overall! Afternoon highs upper 30s to low 40s

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy….A few afternoon and evening snow/rain showers. High 36°