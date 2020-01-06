Weather Now: Cool with a Snow/Rain Shower Today

Live Now
Mostly cloudy and cool today with a few light snow showers possible (some rain showers near the south coast). These are most likely after the morning commute and before the evening commute. No accumulation is expected. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid and upper 30s. Winds from the southwest 5-10mph.

Skies will clear in the evening with a cool and dry night… lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday daytime is dry, with sun to increasing clouds. Highs near 40. We’re keeping our eye on a small, fast-moving ocean disturbance that could deliver a bit of snow at night. At this point, no significant accumulations are expected, but some spots could see a coating to 1″ of snow, making for a slick start Wednesday morning.

