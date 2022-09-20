Good morning. We have another cool and mostly cloudy day with patchy morning fog thinning to a few peeks of sun. While the first half of the day is dry, a few showers are possible in the afternoon High temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Any showers that do develop will likely be brief and isolated beginning in the early/mid afternoon.

The threat of a shower continues into the evening. While isolated, a downpour or rumble of thunder is also possible. Overall, much of the day remains dry.

ON THE BAY: Northwest winds stay light at 5-10 kts with waves 1 foot or less. Watch for reduced visibility in patchy morning fog and again in any brief, isolated afternoon and evening showers.

After an evening shower, a dry but cloudy night is expected along with patchy fog developing. Lows cool to 55-60.

It’s likely another murky start on Wednesday with low clouds and fog at dawn. However, skies are expected to see some clearing with partly sunny and dry conditions in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Showers return late Wednesday night into Thursday.